Empowering a New Generation of HVAC Professionals in East Africa

Through its partnership with the University of Nairobi (UoN), which was established in 2010, LG will train engineers, architects, contractors and other building professionals so that they can work with its latest HVAC innovations. These trainees will be drawn from a pool of LG distributors, dealers and companies dealing in HVAC services, which is significant considering the difficulty in finding employment in the region.

With the demand for energy-saving technology at an all-time high and the fact that most African countries are flooded with outdated air conditioners, this partnership aims to ensure future engineers and architects are in the know when it comes to the fast-evolving technologies and appliances that are set to dominate the market.