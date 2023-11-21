End-to-End Sustainability at IFA 2023

A Sustainable Village From Start to Finish

From the initial planning phase, LG focused on how to reduce, reuse and repurpose. As an example, the 200 kilograms of fabric the company used to decorate the ceiling of the Sustainable Village in its booth has been sent to the Lichtenberger Werkstätten gemeinnützige (LWB) in Berlin. LWB, which provides vocational training for over 600 people with disabilities, will transform the fabric into around 3,000 ‘upcycled’ items, such as shopping baskets and pouches, the proceeds from which will be used to support the organization’s programs.

LG adopted a ‘seamless design’ for its exhibition booth to minimize the use of wall- and partition-related materials, which typically account for the largest portion of post-exhibition waste. The tables and chairs positioned in front of the Smart Cottage, as well as the sculptures and props from the PLAYMOBIL Zone, will be used by LG’s European subsidiaries for upcoming exhibitions and marketing activities.