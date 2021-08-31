Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Engaging the Online Community Offline at Streamfest 2021

Beyond News 31/08/2021

A large audience watches on as an LG representative makes a speech at the LG Electronics booth during Streamfest 2021.

Live streaming has become a new method of entertainment and communication around the globe with the global live streaming audience expected to reach 728.8 million by the end of 2021. This trend is especially true in esports so earlier this month at Streamfest 2021, the country’s popular festival to celebrate streamer culture, LG hosted top streamers, esports athletes, musicians, TikTok bloggers, video content creators and graphic designers who came to demonstrate their talent, share their stories and engage the audience.

Artists from the TikTok POP Star House performing at the LG Electronics booth during Streamfest 2021.

LG’s exhibit was divided into four zones focusing on specific user experiences. The main stage focused on LG UltraGear and LG XBOOM, products that delivered high quality images and sound for spectacular esports matches, educational presentations on responsible gaming, quizzes with prizes as well as live performances by musicians.

A participant of 2021 Streamfest trying VR on LG OLED TV in LG's OLED TV zone.

The gaming zone encouraged visitors to experience Xbox on LG OLED TVs, the ideal combination for next-generation gaming thanks to OLED’s fast response time and unbeatable picture quality. In this zone, visitors were also treated to an immersive VR experience thanks to the powerful processing power of LG’s OLED technology.

An artist taking part in the CG Workshop hosted in LG's UltraFine Ergo zone.

The third zone was set up for computer graphic artists to create art and animate virtual heroes in real time with help from the powerful LG UltraFine Ergo 4K UHD monitor. The success and popularity of a game today depends greatly on its design and the designers behind it and LG UltraFine was developed with this customer in mind. The Ergo concept brings together the three key elements of image fidelity, ergonomic design and USB-C One Cable solution in a monitor that delivers unbeatable performance, user comfort and cleaner desk setup at the home or the office.

Russian gaming streamers SPT and Pavel RIKKIDI playing on the LG UltraGear monitors in LG's VIP lounge.

VIP Lounge made up the fourth zone, a casual space where visitors could relax, live stream to their fans and interact with their audiences on LG UltraGear monitors and LG ProBeam projectors.

 

Based on the interest observed at Streamfest 2021, one would easily conclude that the growth and popularity of gaming and esports is limitless. LG’s commitment to innovating and developing cutting-edge products with gamers, streamers and viewers in mind is sure to endear Russians to LG for many years to come.

 

Contributed by LG Russia

#2021
