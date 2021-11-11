Enhancing the Driving Experience With Augmented Reality

A number of LG’s core technologies are integrated into the company’s advanced AR solution. Vehicle Sensor Fusion, analyzes ADAS information collected by the car’s front camera as well as a real-time map, GPS and vehicle-movement data to provide more accurate information on the IVI display. Human Machine Interface (HMI) Framework assists in the rendering of visual information while Driving Data Prediction compensates for sensor latency by integrating camera images of the external environment with vehicle data in real time. LG’s AR solution is offered to automakers as a package that includes the SDK (software development kit), UI (user interface) Composer and Simulation Tool that not only makes it easy to integrate into customers’ vehicle software platforms but easy to maintain and update as well.