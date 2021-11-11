We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Enhancing the Driving Experience With Augmented Reality
Over the years, the growth in connected cars and the development of autonomous driving technology has led to vehicle software becoming more critical in the operation of a car. As vehicles get smarter, automakers are finding themselves focusing not only on the hardware but also on software solutions to make the on-road experience not only more convenient but safer as well.
In line with this evolution, LG Electronics has been accelerating the commercialization of its augmented reality (AR) software solution for vehicles. This advanced software is designed to offer real-time assistance to drivers, helping consumers accurately assess driving conditions to keep themselves, and others, safe on the roads.
The software helps drivers better judge driving conditions by projecting key visual information – current speed, relative position of nearby vehicles and pedestrians, best route to the selected destination, etc. – onto the inside of the vehicle’s windshield as a head-up display (HUD) so drivers never have to take their eyes off the road, while still making the information viewable on the In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system’s bright, clear display.
A number of LG’s core technologies are integrated into the company’s advanced AR solution. Vehicle Sensor Fusion, analyzes ADAS information collected by the car’s front camera as well as a real-time map, GPS and vehicle-movement data to provide more accurate information on the IVI display. Human Machine Interface (HMI) Framework assists in the rendering of visual information while Driving Data Prediction compensates for sensor latency by integrating camera images of the external environment with vehicle data in real time. LG’s AR solution is offered to automakers as a package that includes the SDK (software development kit), UI (user interface) Composer and Simulation Tool that not only makes it easy to integrate into customers’ vehicle software platforms but easy to maintain and update as well.
LG’s Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company produces navigation systems, instrument clusters, head-up displays, HMI solutions and IVI systems, among others. These capabilities enable the company to adapt and respond to the diverse needs of its automotive customers, including unique requirements related to vehicle platform policies and purchasing strategies. AR is a key pillar of the ongoing digitization of the automotive industry and LG’s offering in this space is a big evolutionary step forward, one that will elevate the driving experience and make our roads safer for everyone.