Enjoy Smart Living Everywhere You Go

While flying cars are still quite far away from being a real thing, some of the ideas we used to have about life of the future have turned into a reality. Smart living powered by Internet of Things (IoT) devices is a perfect example. Through its industry-leading IoT technologies, LG is more committed than ever to providing consumers with an all-around better quality of life by enabling connected smart homes powered by ThinQ.

To give travelers a taste of this smart living far away from home, LG Taiwan partnered with two accommodation providers in the city of Yilan, located on the nation’s northeastern coast, to offer a much-needed escape from the hustle and bustle of urban life.