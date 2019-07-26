Envisioning A More Sustainable Future in Africa and The Middle East While Staying Cool

But dependence on heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) is also a major concern across the region due to rising energy consumption due to growing populations and greater industrial demand. To counter this trend, local governments are putting more eco-conscious energy management policies in place with a view to ensuring greater sustainability in the long term.

A company that has long understood the need to conserve energy resources, Dubai-based LG Gulf has amassed a full suite of high-efficiency solutions tailored to cope with the region’s challenging climate, fully capable of meeting current and future demand for the region’s cooling needs.