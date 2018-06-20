Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Exclusive Bts Content Available Only on LG Smartphones

20/06/2018

Fans of international K-Pop megagroup BTS will welcome LG’s announcement that BTS-themed content is available exclusively on LG smartphones. This content is the latest in LG’s ongoing collaboration with BTS, the hottest K-Pop group today.

Fans can access BTS content in two ways.

 

Owners of 2017 and 2018 LG smartphone models can download the BTS Value Pack via LG SmartWorld. Once downloaded, fans get access to seven themes, one for each member of BTS. Each theme completely transforms the UI including home screens, menus, dialing screens, among others.

For a more personalized look, the exclusive BTS Smart Case not only protects the LG G7 ThinQ in style, it allows the BTS fan to fully customize the user experience. This is possible because the case incorporates NFC technology to allow owners to implement customized themes based on the world’s most popular K-Pop group.

With the LG G7 ThinQ matched to the BTS Smart Case, BTS fans will be able to download and choose from eight unique themes. Each theme will transform the phone’s UI with unique backgrounds, color schemes, even icon designs based on the individual personalities of each BTS member.

The BTS Value Pack can be downloaded from the LG SmartWorld app, available on Google Play.

