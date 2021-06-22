[Executive Corner] Advancing Digital Transformation through The Cloud

For much of the last decade, digital transformation, also known as DX, has become a top business agenda for companies across all industries. But what exactly is digital transformation and why should consumers care? Hopefully after reading this, you’ll have a better idea of what DX is and why LG has made this a priority going forward.

In simplest terms, DX is an organization’s effort to accelerate its existing business model through the integration of advanced technologies. As a company centered around the concept of providing the best consumer electronics, appliances and services to make life better for everyone, LG Electronics is fully committed to digitizing its business model and modernizing its operations. This is why in 2019 we revamped our Cloud Center into the Digital Transformation Technology (DXT) Center to drive next-generation businesses such as big data, service platforms and LG ThinQ.