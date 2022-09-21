[Executive Corner] Exceptional and Unparalleled Customer Experiences LG Pursues

Marketing is another arena where brands can connect directly with consumers to actively communicate their values and philosophy but catching the attention of people who encounter more than 3,000 advertising messages a day is no simple feat. In this climate, spatial marketing – which is conducted through sites such as flagship stores and pop-ups – is an excellent solution for standing out, and a great way of delivering one’s unique identity and messaging. A physical space can ‘embody’ what a brand stands for on multiple levels – from décor and design decisions, to location choice and the way on-site interactions are directed or guided. Add in a curated selection of products and personalized demonstrations tailored to the audience, and a brand can provide a versatile experience that customers will likely remember and resonate with.

‘Retail technology’ – the integration of information and communications technology (ICT) in retail settings – further enhances the ability of spatial marketing to stimulate an emotional response, one that can draw potential customers to a brand, or solidify the affinity that existing customers have for a brand.

Spaces are where our lives unfold. They are where we make memories and form opinions and relationships that can last a lifetime, and this is where the true power of spatial marketing resides. Through cutting-edge technologies, the empathetic consideration of space and a thorough understanding of what consumers value, LG continues to deliver original, unique experiences to millions of customers worldwide. Around 800 of the company’s expert designers are currently hard at work developing customized products based on comprehensive and ongoing analyses of today’s diverse consumer lifestyles.