[Executive Corner] How LG OLED Expands the Boundaries of Art

With high-contrast picture quality, LG OLED also shows its versatility with exhibitions of 3D art. This is most evident in our remarkable collaboration with sculpture artist, Barry X Ball, where amazing experiences were created by changing the medium. Renowned as the Michelangelo of modern sculpture, Barry X Ball teamed up with LG OLED to craft an intricate, exquisitely detailed sculpture inspired by Polish-born Pope, John Paul II. LG OLED brought to this sculpture to life with stunning 3D video, featuring intricate details. Barry expressed a distinct and heightened sense of fascination when viewing this video, creating a unique encounter different from his experience with the physical artworks.

Through numerous collaborations and exhibitions with a variety of artists, LG OLED proves to be the ultimate canvas. We’ve come to recognize that our technology is uniquely capable of creating the ultimate canvas for art, and the most refined and elegant approach to manifest this is by exhibiting artists’ creations for consumers. It’s important to mention that artists were the first to recognize the possibilities offered by LG OLED. And, I’d like to highlight that our approach is true symbiosis where art relies on us, and we rely on art.

We anticipate that the expertise we’ve gathered from meeting the artists’ needs in our collaborations will eventually reshape the displays we use at home. Art will also change, and soon, paintings that artists are currently creating will be exhibited on OLED screens.