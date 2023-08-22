[Executive Corner] LG’s Drive Towards Better Future Mobility

Technology in the automotive sector is advancing swiftly. Electric cars and autonomous driving are rapidly evolving, and we’re now seeing tremendous changes in the automotive landscape. In just ten years, LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company has transitioned from being a newcomer in the mobility industry to an established player.

After a decade of fulfilling customer demands and their expectations, the LG VS company has reached an important point in our history. In this year of our 10th anniversary, we are shifting gears to drive lasting growth by focusing on what matters most: delivering customer value, being passionate about innovation and holding true to our sense of purpose.