[Executive Corner] Product Design, the Start of the Consumer Experience

The MoodUP refrigerator is a perfect example of how LG products are developed by studying different customers’ lifestyles and reflecting their demands. Accordingly, LG product designers play a rather active role in the product development process from the very early stages.

Inspirations can even be found unexpectedly in everyday life experiences. To offer a personal anecdote, a few years ago, an idea for a new product came to me randomly at home. I noticed my wife separating my clothes from those of my daughter and washing them in different loads, an observation that helped our team come up with the LG TWINWash™. This game changer allows users to wash small loads in the compact LG SideKick washer below while running larger loads on top. It is always such a rewarding experience when our customers use our products the way we originally intended and to see them satisfied with the experience.