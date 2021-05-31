We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Expanding Production to Create More Opportunities in Brazil
Steel Workers’ Union of Taubaté
The past year has been one of the most challenging periods in recent history for many businesses. So it’s especially meaningful that in Brazil, LG Electronics is accelerating efforts to expand its production facilities, creating much-needed work for local contractors and ultimately lead to many new roles within the company itself.
On May 11, the Brazilian government approved LG’s plan to expand its Manaus plant, located in the northwestern state of Amazonas, by 12,000 square meters. The BRL 325 million (USD 62 million) project is expected to commence operations in July and will see the establishment of new production lines for LG laptops and monitors even as LG winds down its smartphone operations. Once work has been completed and the new facilities fully operational, LG will become the fourth largest employer in Amazonas, adding 150 jobs and growing its local workforce to 2,200 members.
“The plant will create more than twice as many employment opportunities as originally projected and will help stimulate economic growth in the region, making it a win-win for everyone,” said Wilson Lima, governor of Amazonas.
After the announcement in April that LG would be exiting the mobile industry, the decision was made to relocate the monitor and laptop manufacturing lines from Taubaté on the east coast to Manaus. While the company will continue to operate its customer call center from Taubaté, all of LG’s Brazilian manufacturing will be consolidated in Manaus going forward.
“We will continue to provide local employment opportunities and ensure uninterrupted service to our customers and partners across South and Central America,” said Seo Young-moo, senior vice president of LG Brazil Manaus production. “The Manaus expansion allows us to achieve both goals and we are extremely grateful to the Brazilian government and the state of Amazonas for supporting the project and recognizing its value to the local economy and community.”
Established in 1995, the Manaus plant was originally established to manufacture TVs, microwave ovens and DVD players, with air conditioners added in 2001. In 2005, the Taubaté site went into operation, producing mobile phones, laptops and monitors. With the expansion of its Manaus site, LG is helping to stimulate the local economy in Amazonas while demonstrating its commitment to keeping as much production as possible in Brazil. By staying strong during challenging times and working together with the communities it serves, LG is continuing to ensure that life’s good.