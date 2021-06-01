Experience Your Favorite Sports Like Never Before

When it comes to shopping for a TV that’s great for watching sports, there’s more to consider than just screen size and color expression. To deliver that realistic stadium/arena feel, high-quality motion control handling is crucial. Because to keep up with the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it movements of the world’s top athletes, you’ll need a TV that can handle it all without any motion blur or drop off in detail. Let’s face it, there’s nothing more frustrating than trying to follow a flickering, blurry soccer ball stuttering its way across the screen, or watching a titanic battle between two star players reduced to a fuzzy, indistinct mess.

Luckily for sports fans, LG offers a variety of “premier league” TVs that can capture all the blistering action in absolute clarity. From multi-award-winning OLED TVs to the soon-to-launch QNED Mini LED TVs, and the more affordable yet highly capable NanoCell TVs; the company has all of your sports-viewing needs covered. With an advanced TV from one of LG’s championship 2021 lineups in the living room, you can watch live as sporting history is made, review the must-see highlights from every game or replay those legendary goals from classic matches.

Conveniently available on LG TVs, Sports Alert keeps you effortlessly up to date on your favorite teams.1 Receive notifications when their games are about to begin, real-time scoring alerts and final results even while you’re watching other content. You can also easily check out your teams’ upcoming matches and other key information so you’re always in the know. Setting up Sports Alert is as easy as can be. Just press the Speak button on the LG Magic Remote and say “Sports Alert” and ThinQ instantly launches the app so you can select the sports leagues and teams you want to follow. After the initial setup, you can sit back, relax, and let LG’s customizable feature keep you abreast of the sports that matter most to you.