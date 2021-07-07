Experiencing Indoor Environmental Comfort Without Actually Being There

Is it possible to experience “comfort” virtually?

That’s what LG’s Home Appliance & Air Solution Company hopes with the opening of its new online showroom, LG HVAC Virtual Experience. Utilizing the latest in digital technology, this interactive online showroom lets visitors get to know LG’s diverse range of residential and commercial indoor environmental solutions from the comfort and safety of their homes.

The showroom delivers an intuitive, virtual experience that lets visitors view the company’s latest solutions in a variety of virtual environments to learn about the benefits they provide, such as greater comfort, improved indoor air quality and seamless control, all important in helping customers make informed and important decisions for the family or employees.