Experiencing Indoor Environmental Comfort Without Actually Being There
Is it possible to experience “comfort” virtually?
That’s what LG’s Home Appliance & Air Solution Company hopes with the opening of its new online showroom, LG HVAC Virtual Experience. Utilizing the latest in digital technology, this interactive online showroom lets visitors get to know LG’s diverse range of residential and commercial indoor environmental solutions from the comfort and safety of their homes.
The showroom delivers an intuitive, virtual experience that lets visitors view the company’s latest solutions in a variety of virtual environments to learn about the benefits they provide, such as greater comfort, improved indoor air quality and seamless control, all important in helping customers make informed and important decisions for the family or employees.
Upon entering LG HVAC Virtual Experience, visitors can choose from a range of business and living space categories: Residential Apartment, Residential Villa, Office General, Office High-Rise, Retail and Hotel. Customers can roam the 3D environments freely using their mouse or touchscreen. Menus offer additional information on every model, including specifications, features, product videos and case studies. Simple to use and navigate, LG’s new virtual platform is a great tool for consumers, industry professionals and partners looking to create healthier and more comfortable indoor spaces.
What’s more, the virtual showroom allows visitors to see the behind-the-scenes details and technologies. Press the onscreen Airflow and Piping buttons to see how air travels in an air conditioner or air purifier and how pipes direct water and refrigerant through a system. Virtually switch operational modes and observe how airflow changes from one air conditioner to another. Beyond the technology and science, the showroom is also a great place to check out all the products’ stylish designs to see how they match various virtual interiors.
LG HVAC Virtual Experience is an open, engaging online resource that will give visitors a thorough understanding of LG’s latest, optimized HVAC solutions for all kinds of spaces, helping them figure out which products are best suited to their specific needs. Visit LG Virtual HVAC Experience to discover the company’s latest indoor environmental comfort technologies on your PC or smartphone.