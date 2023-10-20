Explore Why Life’s Good When You Dive in Smile First

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
“Optimism is a hard thing to choose. But once you do, you’ll see why Life’s Good.”
Last month, LG released its new brand film titled “Life’s Good When You Dive In Smile First,” capturing the essence of the company’s Life’s Good brand promise. The film aims to inspire customers, especially global youth to face bold challenges with an optimistic attitude toward life, particularly during difficult times like these.
Life is full of trials and tribulations, and as a result, many have lost their innate optimistic view on the world. But, if we have courage, we can reconnect to that optimism and change our perspective. With the brand film, LG aims to encourage people around the world to approach any challenge they face with an optimistic perspective and mindset, and seize life’s opportunities.
At the start of the 90-second film, the protagonist has a look of apprehension and a lack of confidence as he challenges himself to ride a longboard. However, as the film progresses, he gains his composure, gradually learning how to balance and finally gliding gracefully with a big smile on his face, driven by the optimism within him. Filmed in one take without any screen cuts, the character’s raw emotions are on display, complimented by the warmth of soft, golden hues and soothing background music.
Directed by Emmy-Award winning Nicolai Fuglsig, the brand film is narrated by a young boy who represents the inner optimistic voice within all of us. This narration could symbolize the protagonist’s inner child, filled with optimism, or the innate optimism that everyone carries inside. Throughout the film, the voice strengthens the main character to overcome his fear, allowing him to truly enjoy the moment to the fullest.
The film is a love letter to all those who dare to awaken the optimist in their hearts and encourages viewers to dream beyond their limitations. The heroes who allow themselves to be brave, according to Fuglsig, “venture out of their comfort zone, using optimism to overcome challenges, big or small.”
The brand film resonated deeply with global audiences, quickly going viral and garnering overwhelmingly positive feedback across LG’s official social media platforms. Notably on LG’s YouTube global channel alone, the film garnered more than 36 million views in just three weeks. One viewer from Instagram commented, “It was inspiring to see how someone’s anxiety of trying something new changed into full enjoyment by making a bold decision.” Another viewer stated, “the film helped me reflect because I myself have run into setbacks and was scared to take on challenges, but I was reminded that I can do anything I set my mind to with courage and hope.”
LG has been operating its Life’s Good campaign globally since August with a philosophy to inspire people to face challenges with an optimistic approach even when life has so many setbacks, changes and reasons to doubt. The company has been actively promoting its brand values with a new visual identity on major landmarks and outdoor billboards to present LG as a young and dynamic brand.
Seeing the world with optimism is what Life’s Good is all about, and LG will continue alongside consumers every step of their brave journey.