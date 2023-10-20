Explore Why Life’s Good When You Dive in Smile First

Last month, LG released its new brand film titled “Life’s Good When You Dive In Smile First ,” capturing the essence of the company’s Life’s Good brand promise. The film aims to inspire customers, especially global youth to face bold challenges with an optimistic attitude toward life, particularly during difficult times like these.

Life is full of trials and tribulations, and as a result, many have lost their innate optimistic view on the world. But, if we have courage, we can reconnect to that optimism and change our perspective. With the brand film, LG aims to encourage people around the world to approach any challenge they face with an optimistic perspective and mindset, and seize life’s opportunities.