FAMILY MEALS AT HOME MADE EASIER, FASTER AND HEALTHIER WITH “A PITADA DO PAI”

The Marques-LG NeoChef team has been well-received by Portuguese consumers with popular women’s lifestyle magazine Activa calling it “the tastiest partnership of the year”. The magazine republished the video tutorial of Marques’ microwavable fish roll recipe on its website, noting the dish’s ability to transport one to the island of Madeira where it is considered a local specialty.

Online publication Magazine Imobiliário raved about the healthy folar recipe, praising the Easter treat’s sweet, sticky goodness with the comment, “we won’t reveal all the secrets of this surprisingly easy microwave recipe, but the end result is just delicious.”