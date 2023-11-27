We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Final Drive to Support Busan’s World Expo Bid Across Paris
On November 28, Member States of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) will gather for the organization’s 173rd General Assembly, which will be held in Paris, France, to select the country to host World Expo 2030.
One of the three countries in the running is South Korea with its port city of Busan proposed as the best city to host the World Expo under the theme ‘Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future.’
With headquarters in South Korea, LG has been committed to supporting Busan’s bid to host the global event. Leading up to the final presentation of the candidate cities on November 28, the company will be operating its large double-decker LG buses around Paris wrapped around in images that promote Busan’s bid to host World Expo 2030.
The buses will serve as ‘moving ambassadors’ to promote the charm and beauty of Busan to not only key officials from BIE member states but tourists from around the world. Until November 29, the buses will be operated around the venue of the BIE General Assembly as well as on circular routes around the outskirts of Paris.
Since 2022, the company has been actively promoting Busan’s bid for World Expo 2023 at several major events, including The Amundi Evian Championship in July, and also carried out a series of inspirational films on LG’s popular displays around the world.
With the promotional bus fleet in operation until the naming of the host city, the company remains fully committed to promoting Busan’s bid to host World Expo 2030.