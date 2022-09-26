Finding Ways to Become an ESG Leader of Tomorrow

Environment, social and governance (ESG) considerations play increasingly crucial roles in a company’s prospects and viability. Key stakeholders, including consumers, investors, regulators and non-government organizations, are demanding that companies incorporate ESG factors into nearly every aspect of their business strategy and operations, from procurement and manufacturing through to product development and hiring.

As a global leader in information technology with 30 production sites worldwide, LG Electronics has recognized that for ESG management to be effective it needs to be integrated into a company’s day-to-day operations.

In 2018, the company outlined its strategic direction for ESG management based on standards required by the international community, which reflected the Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations. After reviewing its ESG performance over the previous three years, the company established a new direction for its ESG program and, in 2022, launched The Better Life Plan 2030.