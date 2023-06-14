First ‘Life’s Good’ Event Brings Smile to Employees

Unveiled this April, LG Electronics’ new brand direction and visual identity bring a more dynamic and youthful look to the company’s products, services and communications. The new changes highlight LG’s positive, affirming message of Life’s Good, and can be seen across all manner of physical and digital touchpoints worldwide.

With employees just as important as customers, it was just as crucial for the company that the employees who make up the LG brand could truly feel and experience the newly reinvented brand direction and ultimate goal of making sure Life’s Good.