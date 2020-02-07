First to Market: TV and Audio Products that Defy Convention

In the initial installment of this series on “LG firsts,” we highlighted the company’s industry-leading home appliances. Now we turn the spotlight to the company’s pioneering achievements in display and audio technologies. From living room TVs to retail digital signs to wireless party speakers, LG has consistently demonstrated its ability to lead from the front with products that refuse to fit neatly into a particular expectation or category.

Let’s take a look at LG’s firsts in display and audio innovations over the past decade.

In 2012, LG wowed consumers with the first-ever 84-inch 4K 3D TV. Pushing eight million pixels or four times the resolution of existing Full HD TVs, the groundbreaking TV produced astonishingly clear and thrillingly real 3D images – adding a new dimension to home entertainment.