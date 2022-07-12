Fostering Innovations for A Better Future

Eatron is a fast-growing, UK-based automotive software company dedicated to making software-defined electric vehicles (EVs) a reality through edge computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Faction, founded in 2020, develops driverless EVs that have the speed and performance of conventional cars at a fraction of the cost. Faction uses three-wheel vehicles that are regulated as motorcycles, making them faster to develop and “right-sized” for many urban deliveries and trips.

Duckt is a smart mobility startup that develops and operates docking, locking and charging infrastructure solutions for micro-mobility vehicles. Duckt is integrated across more than 20 mainstream vehicles, operating both in the United States and the European Union, covering 85 percent of the global market under one charging standard.

“Attending WEF Davos together with the LG NOVA team was an eye-opening experience,” said Dr. Umut Genc, managing director of Eatron Technologies. “Not only did we pitch Eatron’s battery management system technology in front of leading sustainability players, but we also had the chance to have deep and meaningful discussions with the LG NOVA team and partners on further collaboration.”

In addition to supporting startups in the First 50, LG NOVA participated in various keynotes, presentations and panels throughout the week. Patrick Lin, an entrepreneur-in-residence with the LG NOVA team, spoke at the Altru Institute about innovations in the EV sector. Will Barkis, head of ecosystem and grand challenges, presented a keynote at the Climate Technology showcase, while Limor Schafman, director of strategy and operations at LG NOVA, was a panelist on the practical implications for equal access at the House of Balance on the Davos Promenade.