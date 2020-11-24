Fostering the Next Generation of Basketball Greats

A collaborative effort with the Eurohoops Academy of basketball, LG Athletes of Tomorrow offers 20 training scholarships to the young hoop hopefuls between the ages of 7 and 14 who come out on top in the LG Skills & Drills Contest.

Those that make the grade then get to take their game to the next level under the tute-lage of Thodoris Papaloukas, who helped put Greek basketball on the map and inspired the likes of current NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his now NBA champion brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo. Papaloukas was named to the EuroLeague 2000-2010 All-Decade Team and was known for his creativity, poise and leadership on the basketball court.