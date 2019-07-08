From a Seed to a Tree: LG Helps Reforest a National Park in Spain

And Alto Tajo Natural Park is just the beginning. LG hopes to see every Spanish citizen plant one tree and engage their friends and family online using the hashtag #UnaPersonaUnÁrbol (One Person, One Tree) with the goal of seeing 47 million new trees by 2030.

LG Spain is setting an example for others to follow, bettering the environment through technology and using its influence to raise awareness of how each Spaniard can contribute to a good cause. And across the globe, LG is leveraging its technology, resources and unreserved optimism to ensure a greener, healthier planet for current generations and those yet to come.