From Old to Gold: Upcycling Appliances Into New Home Solutions

Each year, millions of home appliances reach the end of their operational lifespans and are taken away for disposal.* However, their story doesn’t have to finish there. Through transformative processes and technologies, these discarded devices can be reborn as brand-new appliances, offering features and performance tailored to the needs and preferences of today’s consumers.

Let’s explore how old appliances are being turned into up-to-date and environmentally-conscious living solutions by one of the leading innovators in the home appliance industry.