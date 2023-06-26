[Future Tech] Big Data and DX, Sparking the Evolution of Home Appliances

LG presents consumers with a diverse range of products spanning around 20 different product categories, including home appliances, TVs, information technology and signage solutions. Right now, there are almost 200 million LG smart home appliances delivering customized convenience to people all over the globe. Via its rich ecosystem of products, and with the consent of its customers, the company is actively collecting and organizing data throughout the entire customer journey. Based on the analysis of this data, LG is developing various services and features to further improve the customer experience.

By utilizing ‘big data,’ the company is showing how digital transformation (DX) can simultaneously enhance business competitiveness and bring greater value to consumers. LG is applying DX technology to several key areas of its operations, such as product development, manufacturing and sales; improving the way the company works while also creating first, unique and new – or F.U.N. – customer experiences.

Let’s take a look at some of the innovative ‘DX-powered’ services that LG is able to provide its customers.