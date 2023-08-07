[Future Tech] Dare to be Different: Pioneering for ‘Life’s Good’ at LG Labs

To allow more customers to enjoy the convenience of personal mobility devices, LG’s mobility-service CIC, CurrentDot company, sought to transform people’s view of rent-to-use e-bikes and scooters from solutions that are simply used and forgotten about, to solutions that all users have an obligation to manage properly.

“We tend to only take responsibility for these vehicles while we’re riding them,” explained Do Won-dong, CIC head of LG’s CurrentDot company. “But what about afterwards? What do we do with them once we’ve gotten to our destination? This was CurrentDot’s main concern and why we wanted to create a solution that would benefit everyone, from users to pedestrians and the environment as well.”