[Future Tech] Improving Convenience and Experiences With Service Robots

LG CLOi robots are also currently improving the visitor experience at select museums in South Korea. Last month, the LG CLOi GuideBot was deployed at both the Gongju National Museum and National Assembly Museum, where it provided directions to amenities and exhibits and informative commentary on the museums’ artifacts and collections. The intelligent and interactive LG CLOi GuideBot boosted visitor satisfaction and accessibility and added a new dimension to the museum-going experience.

To help visitors with limited hearing, the CLOi GuideBot can offer commentary in sign language and display easy-to-read subtitles on its built-in screen. It can also help visitors who use wheelchairs by guiding them along the most convenient routes to the museums’ various exhibits. Additionally, the CLOi GuideBot features interactive content designed to help young learners understand the significance of the objects and histories on display.

For its role at museums, LG CLOi was equipped with specially-designed software that allows it to autonomously find its way around and deliver a wide range of information specific to each site.