Futuristic Robots Making Life Better Today

LG CLOi robots aren’t just good at delivering things but can also help out in the kitchen. LG ChefBot is cooking up delicious noodle-based dishes for customers at restaurants in South Korea run by CJ Foodville. In the noodle line, diners can choose their favorite ingredients which ChefBot then whips up into a delicious noodle dish in less than a minute as the customer waits.

From hospitality to healthcare and beyond, LG is successfully demonstrating that its futuristic robots are ready to help make life better, today. The company’s service featuring CLOi ServeBot and other advanced systems are providing a tantalizing preview of how robotic solutions may soon become a familiar and highly-visible part of our daily lives, during and after the pandemic.