Get Wooed by Premium Private Appliances by LG

LG teamed up with renowned Italian industrial designer Stefano Giovannoni on the design and selection of the perfect materials for LG Objet. After more than two years in development, LG Objet is now available to discerning customers in South Korea to begin with.

Not for the impatient, LG Object products are custom-built and can take up to three weeks to reach its proud new owner. With the use of wood, various metals, and other materials typically found on high-end furniture pieces, LG Objet products stand out from other appliances. Nine different designs and textures are available to choose from, helping consumers to craft a home environment that truly reflects their individual style and eye for good aesthetics.