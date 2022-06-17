Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Getting Ready for Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Beyond News 17/06/2022

Chris Denny posing in the kitchen prepared to film LG SIGNATURE event

After 70 years on the throne, the extraordinary popularity of Queen Elizabeth II did not go unnoticed during Britain’s four-day Platinum Jubilee extravaganza that took place the first weekend of June. To get ready for the festivities, LG hosted a virtual LG SIGNATURE event in advance as a part of the luxury brand’s ‘LG SIGNATURE Hosts’ experiences.

An Instagram post of an influencer who participated in the virtual LG SIGNATURE event for Platinum Jubilee celebration with a pohto of delicious plate made with food from the luxurious picnic hamper for the event

Hosted at the end of May, the event comprised of two interactive Zoom sessions in partnership with acclaimed British chef Chris Denney, who is described by renowned critic and presenter Giles Coren as “ the kind of chef who only comes along once or twice in a decade.”

A luxurious picnic hamper presented to guests participated in a virtual LG SIGNATURE event

Ahead of the session, guests were gifted a luxurious picnic hamper which included dishes curated by Denney, a bottle of Chapel Down English sparkling wine and an LG SIGNATURE branded champagne stopper. Denney’s menu choices were inspired by traditional British delicacies and favorites of the Royal Family, with items such as mutton salami, Isle of Wight tomato panzanella, Royal Warranted Kings’ Caviar and a traditional cherry tea cake with whipped vanilla cream that Denney’s grandmother used to make for the Spencer family at Althorp House.

Chris Denny taking out a bottle of wine from LG Wine Cellar

During the session, Denney talked the media through the creation of both the panzanella salad and the cherry tea cake, while showcasing the unique features of the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar and LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator that were set up in the kitchen.

Chris Denny knocking on the door of LG InstaView refrigerator to demonstrate its special feature

LG SIGNATURE products are known for delivering high-end, unparalleled performance. Offering the precise temperature- and humidity-controlled conditions needed for optimal preservation, the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is the ideal home solution for keeping wines of all types at their best. And, with the innovative InstaView™ feature, LG SIGNATURE Refrigerators allow users to see inside the easy access compartment without opening the door, helping food stay fresh longer.

Empowered with advanced technology, stylish design and hygiene-promoting features, today’s luxury products represent innovation at its finest.

Contributed by LG UK

#2022
