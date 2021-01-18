Getting Real with Virtual Influencer Reah Keem

Q: Can you tell our readers when you developed your online presence?

I started my Instagram account in May 2020. I wanted people could get to know me – from my music to my daily life, to my tastes in fashion and other things. I’m a bit overwhelmed that over 6,000 people are already following me but at the same time, I’m glad to have every one of them along for the journey. Also, last summer, I released my very first song, Comino Drive . The song is about the beautiful, clear-blue beaches of Malta. It’s all based on my own imagination and videos and images, as sadly I had to cancel a planned tour with my friends due to the pandemic.

Q: It says on your Instagram account (@reahkeem) that you’re looking for a voice.

The voice you heard at the press conference is an evolution of my journey to a final destination. My voice will continue to evolve as I evolve, I’m looking for my own unique voice by exploring different sounds, listening to others and learning. I hope you’ll stay tuned while I discover my own voice, and my own identity.