Ginormous 3D Artwork Celebrates the Intersection of Art and Technology

The visually arresting art is the work of Australian artist and 3D illustrator, David McLeod . Known for his multi-disciplinary approach, McLeod began his career designing websites and digital ad campaigns before becoming an in-demand 3D artist. Art and technology played a key role in this transition, as the rapid development of technology in the 3D space enabling David to take his art to a whole new level. Throughout his career, McLeod has always focused on his audience’s emotional response to texture and motion, translating these elements into his own visual language.