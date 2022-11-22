We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Global IT Challenge: LG’s Journey Towards a Better World
Beyond News 22/11/2022
Always understanding its responsibility as a corporate citizen to make a positive impact on society, LG has hosted the Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities (GITC) program since 2011, strengthening youth’s IT skills and capabilities that will help them in the real world.
Let’s take a look at the history of the GITC and how it has grown into the international program it is now to enhance accessibility for youth with disabilities from all around the world.