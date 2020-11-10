Groupe Renault Latest Automaker to Recognize LG’s Vehicle Innovations

For 15 years Groupe Renault has been recognizing suppliers that have made an exceptional contribution during the year in the five categories of Design, Quality & Customer Satisfaction, Sustainable Purchasing, Best Innovation, and Best Service to Manufacturing. This year, the first-ever virtual 2020 Renault Supplier Awards took place on November 5 with partner companies being recognized for their contributions to the French automaker’s vehicles.

A total of 15 companies from 7 countries were recognized this year for their contributions to Renault’s success. Living up to its motto to make lives better, LG took home the Best Innovation Award trophy for its innovative Center Information Display (CID). LG’s 9.3-inch gapless curved CID creates a smooth design which matches the interior environment of the particular vehicle.