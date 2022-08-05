Have It Your Way: LG TV, an Entertainment Hub for a Better Life at Home

The new lifestyle content that LG continues to bring to the webOS platform shows that the company understands and appreciates the ways in which consumers’ needs and lifestyles have changed in recent times. Take RemoteMeeting, for example: an easy-to-use video conferencing solution designed with the growing ranks of remote workers – and those wanting to catch up with friends and family in other places – in mind. Setting up the app on LG TV is fast and simple as it doesn’t require connection to a laptop or PC. From August 5, users signing up to RemoteMeeting will receive a free, 6-month membership, no matter where in the world they call home.

In an uncertain world, self-care is just as important as connecting with others, and for that LG’s latest TVs support apps such as Insight Timer. The popular meditation app is engineered to help users combat anxiety, stress and poor-quality sleep through an array of uplifting and relaxing content and wellness tools. LG 2021 and 2022 TV owners can enjoy Insight Timer free for 12-months, granting them access to 150,000 guided meditations, soothing music tracks and more.