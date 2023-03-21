Helping ‘Swipe Out Hunger’ on College Campuses across the USA

LG is also stocking these fridges with healthy and nutritious food for the campuses’ communities, as well as providing grants for additional 40 colleges and universities to upgrade their current campus refrigerators. In total, this alliance will serve meals to 500,000 college students across the nation.

“LG’s collaboration with Swipe Out Hunger will transform the nutrition and availability of food for students experiencing hunger today and in the future,” says Hansen. “Access to fresh, nutritious food options will help students achieve their higher education goals.”

“This will allow us to add perishable items to our food pantry, something that wasn’t included before,” said Charlyne Yue, M.S., Senior Associate Director of Student Affairs at Southwestern Law School, who shared her appreciation of the support from LG and Swipe Out Hunger. “Thanks to their generosity, our students experiencing food insecurity will be able to focus on studying rather than worrying about their next meal.”