Helping to Create a Better Future With Startups

In The Metaverse

IQ3Connect – A web-based VR/AR platform for rapidly delivering scalable remote collaboration and training solutions.

I3M.tv – Lets people connect, communicate and experience together in lifelike, immersive and interactive environments optimized for 3D and VR. The platform is updated with new experiences and features weekly. I3M.tv is backed by multinational investors and is poised to expand across multiple verticals such as entertainment, virtual travel, hospitality and more.

And Lastly in Innovation for Impact:

A.KIN – Women-led company that uses AI avatars and robots to help users run their homes, specifically providing support for people living with disabilities and caregivers.

Following the close of the challenge applications, LG NOVA will be hosting Mission Launch , a virtual event series for startups, from November 15-19.

The event will feature industry leaders from across corporate technology companies, domain experts, founders and entrepreneurs, all innovating to address global issues and challenges. In addition, during the week, attendees will hear advice from VCs, advisors, corporate and marketing leaders on positioning their business for growth in this changing landscape. All applicants are invited to join LG NOVA and experts across the industry to discuss the key topics that will impact our future.