Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Helping Young Learners With the Gift of Technology

Beyond News 06/12/2021

Share this content

Despite technology playing a big part in our everyday lives, there are millions of families around the world that are unable to afford the basic tool to access such technology. In the UK alone, a 2020 report estimates that up to 1.8 million children do not have access to a computer at home. The pandemic moved us all to a more flexible and digital way of life, making technology an essential part of the education process, which means that many children across the country are at a serious disadvantage.

English football legend Emile Heskey posing with children taking part in the LG Laptop Library program.

The LG team in the UK has long been passionate about giving youth the chance to reach their full potential. So, in collaboration with ReachOut, a leading UK charity that supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds with weekly one-to-one mentoring, helping develop character, raise aspirations, and improve academic attainment, the LG UK team decided to take action. Starting with four schools across London, LG announced the Laptop Library program to support young people with free access to state-of-the-art technology and improve their digital education experience.

Students taking a closer look at LG gram with former English professional football player Emile Heskey.

As part of the program, LG UK donated LG gram laptops to each school and equipped them with a portable and secure store and charge solutions which students can use to book out laptops for use at school or home specifically to support one-to-one mentoring sessions.

“It is incredibly tough for some students to keep up without access to proper technology,” said Kim Han-ju, IT Product Director at LG Electronics UK. “With our Laptop Library program, we hope to have a positive impact on the lives of these young people, each of whom deserves a future as bright as anyone else’s.”

English football legend Emile Heskey talking to a student benefitting from the LG Laptop Libraries program.

Around 2,600 children are set to benefit from the initiative across the four schools, with plans to expand the initiative nationwide and donate LG Laptop Libraries to more schools in 2022 and beyond. To kick off the program, England football legend and father, Emile Heskey, visited one of the schools to unveil the Laptop Library and give a motivational talk to the students on the importance of education in setting up the foundations for a bright future.

Emile Heskey, the English football legend, inspiring students at their school during assembly.

“School education is so important in setting yourself up for the future, and I feel we sometimes take things like laptops for granted when there are some children that simply don’t have access,” said Emile, praising the program. “I’m really pleased to help launch this brilliant program alongside LG and ReachOut.”

#2021
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More