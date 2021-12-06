Helping Young Learners With the Gift of Technology

As part of the program, LG UK donated LG gram laptops to each school and equipped them with a portable and secure store and charge solutions which students can use to book out laptops for use at school or home specifically to support one-to-one mentoring sessions.

“It is incredibly tough for some students to keep up without access to proper technology,” said Kim Han-ju, IT Product Director at LG Electronics UK. “With our Laptop Library program, we hope to have a positive impact on the lives of these young people, each of whom deserves a future as bright as anyone else’s.”