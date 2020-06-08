Home Appliance Management in a Time of Social Distancing

Hearing the angst of millions, many companies have migrated their customer service operations to online channels in an effort to provide around-the-clock support without the need to keep a physical service center open 24 hours. Via chatbots or instructional videos on companies’ social media channels or websites, customers can get most of the answers they need without ever waiting in line or being put on hold.

LG is no exception and over the years it has developed and deployed a large library of online content across multiple platforms for its customers to access and understand. LG’s US customer support channel on YouTube alone is host to over 300 videos that cover diverse topics such as cleaning a dehumidifier to the proper way to load a dishwasher.