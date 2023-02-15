Home Inspiration From North America’s ‘Whole Home Project’

Everyone wants to do their laundry in easy to access locations. In this home, LG STUDIO laundry appliances are featured throughout. The owner’s suite walk-in closet has the LG STUDIO Styler clothing care system that refreshes, deodorizes and sanitizes your clothes with steam. It’s a game changer with capacity for up to five hangers along with a pants press in the door, and perfect for any walk-in closet, dressing room or laundry room because no plumbing is needed.

Also in the owner’s suite and upstairs laundry room is the LG STUDIO WashTower. The single unit takes up half the floor space of a side by side without sacrificing capacity and has an easily reachable control panel in the center. Since this home is all about making life easier, the unit has built-in intelligence that selects optimal washing and drying settings for each load – truly genius.