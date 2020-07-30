Honoring “Local Legends” During a Time of Need

Life in Australia, as in most other countries around the world, has proved very challenging these past few months. In addition to managing the effects of the pandemic, the South Pacific nation has also had to contend with debilitating drought and raging bushfires. It’s enough to make anyone want to hit the fast forward button to 2021.

Unprecedented though these times may be, these challenges haven’t stopped Aussies from pulling together and doing what it takes to make life better, every day. To honor the efforts of groups and individuals going beyond the call of duty during these tough times, LG initiated the LG Local Legends (#LGLocalLegends) campaign. From May to October 2020, this campaign recognizes those who are making a positive difference in their communities. In turn, LG Electronics Australia are rewarding the winners’ selflessness with something to make their own lives easier – convenient, connected, cutting-edge LG products.