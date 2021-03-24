Honoring the Talent of the Other Mozart

The communication campaign was conducted by the agency Almap BBDO. The concept behind it was to honor the memory of Marianne and many other talent women who have been forgotten over time. It was a way for LG to celebrate the power of women on this International Women’s Day. Because of its originality, the campaign saw significant mentions in various media outlets covering marketing, lifestyle and technology.

A video of the musical composition is available on LG Brazil’s social network channels and on YouTube .