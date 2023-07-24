How a Colorist Perfects Every Scene With LG OLED TV

Discussing more on Dolby Vision support, he mentions how it makes a notable difference for him not only on the job but also when he’s watching at home. “When watching TV series like Big Bet on Disney+ without Dolby Vision, images lack that crispness and accuracy. A Dolby Vision display on the other hand – such as an LG OLED TV – ensures the best possible picture quality, which is proven by the decision to apply an official Dolby Vision support logo to display products.”

Park says that display technologies have evolved dramatically over the years, taking the example of a remastered classic, The Godfather. “Through years of display tech innovation, the visual experience has completely transformed. This is why the difference between The Godfather’s original and remastered versions is so noticeable. Through modern displays, like LG OLED TVs, viewers can enjoy a wider color palette and enhanced details.” He adds that out of every advancement ever made in film history, the one that brought us all kinds of black shades has to be among the most game-changing. “It’s rare these days to depict black hair as a simple dark mass – now we can express every fine strand.”