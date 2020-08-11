HOW LG IS COMMUNICATING IN THE SOCIAL DISTANCING ERA

Humans are adaptable creatures. In the toughest of circumstances, in the most inhospitable of environments, homo sapiens always find creative ways to overcome obstacles and make things work.

This human ability to adapt is being tested in new ways in the pandemic era. Business, school, home life – everything looks dramatically different to how it did just six months ago. One of the biggest challenges has been communication. Long distance communication by mail, telephone, email and messenger apps is still a part of our lives. But these tools and services were never designed to replace meetings. Now with face-to-face communication either strongly discouraged or shunned, these tools are seeing much more action.