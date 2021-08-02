In the United States alone, nearly a 1,000 children have died since 1990 from being left unattended in hot cars.2 LG’s IMS is intelligent enough to determine if an object in the car is a purse, package or child, alerting the driver if a child is left in the vehicle inadvertently.

LG’s cabin camera solutions are already being mass produced and are currently being supplied to global automakers. LG’s solutions can easily be integrated in in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems found in many new vehicles and are key building blocks for a safer future on the world’s roads.

As an Innovation Partner for Future Mobility, LG’s is delivering differentiated in-vehicle experiences while helping automakers meet and surpass current and upcoming government regulations and global NCAP. By providing solutions that may mean the difference between life and death, LG is utilizing its technological know-how to provide immeasurable value to its industry partners so they can focus on making vehicles as safe and enjoyable as possible.

