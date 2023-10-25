How Listening to Customers Goes a Long Way in the U.S.

Throughout the afternoon, the PM team listened to the groups’ personal stories and feedback about their experiences with the company’s products, both positive and negative. At the end, members of the advisory group were yearning for more, and the company already is considering more of these kinds of meetings in the future to better understand the minds of consumers.

LG aims to reflect local opinions into its product development process. The company acknowledges that the North American market has significantly different tastes and preferences compared to the Korean market, which in part comes down to them having contrasting housing structures and installation environments. This means that no matter how popular a product is in Korea, this success doesn’t always translate across borders, making the discovery of new applications and effortless management and installation essential.

LG will continue to bring its customers into the loop when developing new products and improving upon existing ones, as a way of inspiring greater innovation that bolsters its home appliance leadership and reminding customers that it cares about their concerns.