Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

How Listening to Customers Goes a Long Way in the U.S.

Beyond News 25/10/2023

Share this content

To provide tailored lifestyles to customers across various countries, a global company like LG must listen intently to the diverse needs of each one. An effective way of doing so is by directly asking local users how the company can improve their daily lives, as the team can develop exceptional experiences together using this valuable feedback. To facilitate this, LG has developed a customer advisory group in South Korea and the United States, fostering a new channel of communication.

 

L.UP is the company’s own customer advisory group in Korea with its members representing a diverse cross section of society. The members of L.UP consult directly with LG designers, who incorporate their feedback into the final products. They play an indispensable role in the development of LG appliances, having already helped the company develop several innovations, including the LG Styler ShoeCare and ShoeCase.

How Listening to Customers Goes a Long Way in the U.S.

The North American Advisory Group, which was established this year, takes these efforts to the next level in such an important market. Composed of customers passionate about providing feedback on their appliances and sharing their personal experiences and opinions, this group provides a platform to share their novel ideas via online meetings, surveys and home visits.

How Listening to Customers Goes a Long Way in the U.S.

The North American Advisory Group

Having been an online-only affair since its inception, the advisory group gathered in person for the first time at the LG North American Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. LG organized this event to meet its valued contributors in person as a way of expressing gratitude for all their hard work and dedication, while also increasing engagement with this important audience. Over three days, each member enjoyed a hands-on experience to learn more about the brand and its products and discuss their pain points with insightful LG employees.

How Listening to Customers Goes a Long Way in the U.S.

Sam Kim, LG Electronics USA’s Home Appliance President, and Lee Hyang-eun, managing director of the Customer Experience Innovation Division at LG Electronics from Korea welcomed the North American Advisory Group at LG’s New Jersey facility, which overlooks the Hudson River and New York City’s famous skyline.

 

Following the welcome speeches, members of the advisory group visited the home appliance showroom to experience various kitchen and laundry set-ups that let them envision their dream interior, including LG STUDIO and LG SIGNATURE zones. Here, LG’s Product Management (PM) team introduced the unique features and characteristics of its advanced home appliance lineup, which included previews of upcoming products to the delight of those in attendance. The dialogue continued as they toured the elegantly designed Signature Kitchen Suite “Skyline Showroom” demonstration kitchen as well.

How Listening to Customers Goes a Long Way in the U.S.

Throughout the afternoon, the PM team listened to the groups’ personal stories and feedback about their experiences with the company’s products, both positive and negative. At the end, members of the advisory group were yearning for more, and the company already is considering more of these kinds of meetings in the future to better understand the minds of consumers.

 

LG aims to reflect local opinions into its product development process. The company acknowledges that the North American market has significantly different tastes and preferences compared to the Korean market, which in part comes down to them having contrasting housing structures and installation environments. This means that no matter how popular a product is in Korea, this success doesn’t always translate across borders, making the discovery of new applications and effortless management and installation essential.

 

LG will continue to bring its customers into the loop when developing new products and improving upon existing ones, as a way of inspiring greater innovation that bolsters its home appliance leadership and reminding customers that it cares about their concerns.

#2023
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More