How Many Lives Can a Gadget Have?

Question: What do a smartphone, a laptop and a microwave have in common?

Answer: The last chapter of their lives.

Once obsolete or damaged, these devices are typically confined to a drawer or attic, where they end up dusty and forgotten. But their lives don’t have to end this way – every long-serving device deserves a second chance at life.

But for this to happen, they just need to be recycled correctly and the parts dismantled and dispersed by experts. Despite the large number of recycling centers across the world, very few appliances are reborn and reused, and countless research conducted by reputable global institutions point to a lack of recycling awareness and a significant rise in e-waste in the coming years.