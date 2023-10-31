[Mobility Inside] How Software-Defined Vehicles Are Conquering the Mobility World

Unlike cars with internal combustion engines which must be released with fixed hardware specs, SDV provides the hardware in advance and then allows the software to set driving performance features and options through the wonders of OTA. What this means is that car specs at the time of purchase are not set in stone and, rather, they can be changed according to the user’s preferences later on – and they don’t even have to visit a service center to do so.

Besides navigation and infotainment, SDV can be used to improve the performance of wipers, cameras, batteries, seat belts and brakes, which can be updated via OTA for the connected car experience that gets newer and smarter every day without the replacement of parts. What’s more, it matches the user’s driving habits with optimal driving routes, in-car temperatures and subscription services.

Much more than a software management system, SDV links with the external transportation infrastructure and other smart devices to make daily life even more convenient. Running low on fuel on the way to work? This innovation suggests the most efficient stopover at a charging station. It can also connect some functions to a smartphone app, giving users remote control. And, if there’s a vehicle in the next lane driving erratically or an abnormality in the road ahead, SDV can detect the hazard in quick time and then enhance safety to protect occupants against the risks that humans cannot judge fast enough.

Taking Life’s Good on the Road