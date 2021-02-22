In Korea, “MZ” Generation is a Real Thing

In the Korea press, readers will often run across the term MZ Generation. No, this isn’t a new K-Pop group but a forced pairing of two groups – Millennials and Gen Z – which the rest of the world views as separate and distinct demographic cohorts. Separating consumers into different generations is useful for researchers and social scientists, who measure and document differences in attitudes and behaviors.

Similar to how the term untact marketing was coined in South Korea to refer to connecting with consumers intimately but in a safer, more convenient and era-appropriate manner, MZ Generation is meant to more effectively describe the new consumer target that has quickly become the focus of many brands. Millennials (born 1981-1996) and Gen Z (born 1997-2012) cohorts may be distinctly separate in age but there are many similarities in the two groups as well, and this is the point that Koreans seem to find more compelling. After all, according to the Pew Research Center, “generational cutoff points aren’t an exact science.”